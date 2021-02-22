Public comment sought on Big South Fork park fee increases

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Recreation area at Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Photo: National Parks Service

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Public comment is being taken on a proposal to increase some fees at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The National Park Service says the proposal is for increases in the daily fee for overnight stays at some park campgrounds and for daily use of picnic shelters and a new venue for event reservations.

The changes would take effect on May 1.

New fees being proposed at Bandy Creek, Blue Heron and Alum Ford campgrounds range from $15 to $140 per night.

Picnic shelter rental fees would increase from $10 to $30 per day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter