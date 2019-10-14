Red Wolf sculpture unveiled at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new sight to see at Zoo Knoxville isn’t an actual animal, but a sculpture.

Zoo Knoxville unveiled the project on Monday by renowned wildlife artist Dale Weiler.

It’s designed to raise awareness for red wolf conservation.

Wiler says his passion began two years ago after seeing an exhibit with new pups in his home state of North Carolina.

He also says he fell in love with the animals and decided to create a sculpture to commemorate them; creating castings and making them available to ones that are raising red wolves and releasing them.

Monday’s unveiling is the first of one of the projects across the country.

Weiler says Zoo Knoxville was chosen for its extraordinary commitment to these animals and bringing the red wolf population up.