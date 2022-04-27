(WJHL) – April 27, 2011 is a day that will never be forgotten. Tornadoes devastated multiple areas throughout the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Among one of the hardest-hit communities was Greene County.

Photo: WJHL

The National Weather Service reported that 35 people died and hundreds were injured in the series of tornadoes, including eight deaths in Greene and Washington counties. A EF4 tornado which impacted Hamilton, Bradley Polk and McMinn counties killed 13 people and caused over 200 injuries.

In Southwest Virginia, a strong EF 3 tornado ravaged Glade Spring while residents took shelter at a local truck stop.

Photo: Petro Truck Stop

With so much loss, there was some good that came out of all the devastation in Johnson County, thanks to the local community rallying behind a local restaurant owner.

Photo: Beth Dickson

Although this type of tornado outbreak is rare, we can expect severe weather every spring season. Having a tornado action plan is critical in those scenarios.