(WJHL) – April 27, 2011 is a day that will never be forgotten. Tornadoes devastated multiple areas throughout the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Among one of the hardest-hit communities was Greene County.
The National Weather Service reported that 35 people died and hundreds were injured in the series of tornadoes, including eight deaths in Greene and Washington counties. A EF4 tornado which impacted Hamilton, Bradley Polk and McMinn counties killed 13 people and caused over 200 injuries.
In Southwest Virginia, a strong EF 3 tornado ravaged Glade Spring while residents took shelter at a local truck stop.
With so much loss, there was some good that came out of all the devastation in Johnson County, thanks to the local community rallying behind a local restaurant owner.
Although this type of tornado outbreak is rare, we can expect severe weather every spring season. Having a tornado action plan is critical in those scenarios.