KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic offering free medical, dental and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals will set up shop in Rutledge this weekend.

The clinic will be held at Grainger County Middle School located at 140 Pioneer Dr Rutledge, TN 37861. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

RAM is still in need of licensed dental and vision professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend, including dentists, dental hygienists, oral surgeons, optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, and ophthalmic techs. General support volunteers for parking lot crew and set up/break down are also needed.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Rutledge community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. The process will repeat on Sunday, Oct. 17. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.