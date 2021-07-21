Remote Area Medical hosting free medical clinic in Jonesville, Virginia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteers for its September clinic in Jonesville, Virginia. The nonprofit will host its weekend health clinic Sept. 18-19 at Lee High School, 200 General Lane.

Dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. All RAM services are free and no ID is required.

“To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is still in need of licensed vision professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend,” a release from the nonprofit states.

RAM is looking for optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, and ophthalmic techs. Overnight parking lot crew and general support volunteers are also still needed for the clinic event.



“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Jonesville community, and we couldn’t provide this important care without our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before.”

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services will be offered to every patient attending the clinic. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sept. 19.

RAM is encouraging everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services.