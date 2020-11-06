Remote Area Medical taking appointments for free medical clinic in Jamestown beginning Nov. 9

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is taking appointments for its Jamestown clinic beginning Monday, Nov. 9.

RAM hosts free health care clinics for the underserved and uninsured. Free dental, medical and vision services will be provided Nov. 21-22 at Jamestown Supercenter, 101 Fairgrounds Road, in Fentress County.

Appointment times are available to reserve by phone on a first-come, first-served through Nov. 20 or until full. Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8555 from 9:30

a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Monday through Friday to book an appointment.

