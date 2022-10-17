KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is a beautiful time in East Tennessee as the leaves begin to change and cover the mountains in an array of reds, oranges, purples and yellows.

The Cherokee National Forest is one place to see the fall colors. According to the U.S. Forest Service, peak fall colors can be seen in the forest from mid-October to early November. One way to enjoy the fall colors is to take a scenic drive through the Cherokee National Forest.

Newport (US 25/70) to Greeneville (TN 107)

This drive takes you along the French Broad River Valley to the town of Del Rio. You will then go through the Cherokee National Forest and into Houston Valley. The Forest Service boasts scenic views of farmland and mountains along the route.

TN State Route 143 to Carver’s Gap

Climb through Roan Mountain State Park and Cherokee National Forest to Carvers Gap. This route features many “long-distance mountain vistas, picnic spots, rhododendrons and spruce-fir forests” according to the Forest Service.

Unaka Mountain Loop Road

See the scenery of Unaka Mountain Wilderness Area and North Carolina/Tennessee Mountains. This route also allows access to the Appalachian Trail. The drive connects with TN 395, National Forest Service Road #230, and TN 107.

Ocoee Scenic Byway

This is the first National Forest Scenic Byway in the nation. It goes past Parksville Lake and through the Ocoee River Gorge. The Forest Service also suggests taking a side trip along the 7-mile Chilhowee Scenic Spur. This offers pullouts with views of the surrounding mountains and the Tennessee Valley.

Tellico River Road

This route goes along the Tellico River past Bald River Falls. The views along the river are beautiful but the Forest Service warns that the road is narrow and winding.

Cherohala Skyway

This 43-mile National Scenic Byway offers views of the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests. The Forest Service adds that at higher elevations, people can take in the views of the Tennessee Valley from above.

For updates on road closures throughout the forest, check out their Facebook Page.