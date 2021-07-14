Second woman charged with abuse at migrant children facility in Chattanooga

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — Police have charged a second woman in alleged sexual abuse at a facility that housed unaccompanied migrant children in Chattanooga, according to our sister station WTVC. Authorities say a second child was involved in the incident.

The Chattanooga Police Department announced Tuesday night that 22-year-old Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. They say the victim was a child at La Casa de Sidney, a facility operated in Chattanooga by the Baptiste Group.

The department says Morales, a former employee at the facility, is in custody in Harris County, Texas, and will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date that has not yet been determined.

The victim, in this case, is not the same teen who was allegedly abused by a former employee, Randi Duarte. Nearly two weeks ago, Duarte was arrested after a child reported seeing her kissing another boy.

Police charged Duarte with sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness, and tampering with evidence. She has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Finding jobs through the Blount Chamber

Monkey recovering after left in hot car

Proper Popcorn hosting grand opening Saturday

'It's a pretty quiet neighborhood,' Wears Valley neighbors say shooting was unusual

Scammers pretending to be Alcoa Police

Second staffer at Chattanooga migrant child facility facing charges