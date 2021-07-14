Second woman charged with abuse at migrant children facility in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — Police have charged a second woman in alleged sexual abuse at a facility that housed unaccompanied migrant children in Chattanooga, according to our sister station WTVC. Authorities say a second child was involved in the incident.

The Chattanooga Police Department announced Tuesday night that 22-year-old Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. They say the victim was a child at La Casa de Sidney, a facility operated in Chattanooga by the Baptiste Group.

The department says Morales, a former employee at the facility, is in custody in Harris County, Texas, and will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date that has not yet been determined.

The victim, in this case, is not the same teen who was allegedly abused by a former employee, Randi Duarte. Nearly two weeks ago, Duarte was arrested after a child reported seeing her kissing another boy.

Police charged Duarte with sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness, and tampering with evidence. She has since bonded out of jail.