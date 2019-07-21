Gatlinburg Police saying no foul play involved in death of tourist Saturday

GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) The Gatlinburg Police Department would like to update the community on the death of a tourist from Saturday, July 20.

Just after 12 p.m. Gatlinburg Emergency Responders arrived to a medical emergency at 304 Historic Nature Trail at Airport Rd. and found a deceased male.

According to GPD, witnesses stated that the man appeared to be in medical distress and collapsed at the scene. Police determined that there was no foul play involved.

The Sevier County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced the victim dead at the scene and is currently investigating the cause of death.

