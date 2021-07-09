Sewanee Police officer facing burglary charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into a 2020 Thanksgiving theft at Sewanee University has resulted in charges against a now-former police officer. Tony Marko Gilliam, 62, is facing three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft and eight counts of official misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began its investigation in January after a request by 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor. A dorm room at the university had items taken during the holiday break. Agents found information that identified Gilliam, a Sewanee Police Department officer, as the person who entered the dorm room and took several items.

The Franklin County grand jury returned indictments Tuesday, July 6, against Gilliam. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Wednesday and released on $10,000 bond.