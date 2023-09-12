EWING, Va. (WJHL) — People in the Ewing area of Lee County, Virginia are asked to shelter in place as authorities search for a shooting suspect out of East Tennessee.

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, the suspect’s vehicle was located in Ewing.

The sheriff’s office sent an alert for those in Ewing and the western part of the county.

“Shelter in place. Stay inside with doors locked. Do not approach strangers – contact 911 immediately,” the alert stated.

The sheriff said the suspect was connected to a shooting that happened in Claiborne County but did not have further details.

The suspect may be armed, according to the sheriff.