Sheriff: Inmate at Hawkins County Jail dies Saturday due to suspected medical issues

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inmate at the Hawkins County Jail died early on Saturday after, according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

The inmate has been identified as Randy G. Fields, 53, of Surgoinsville.

Lawson said in a release that Fields was found dead “in a single person cell in the Booking Area” around 3:05 a.m.

The release says that Hawkins County EMS responded to the jail.

“It is believed that Mr. Fields passed away due to ongoing medical issues,” according to the release.

Fields’ remains were sent to the Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology Center for an autopsy.

According to Lawson, Fields was being held in the jail for Failure to Appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court.

No other details were released.