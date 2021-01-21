Sheriff’s Dept.: 2 suspects sought after shooting at Greene County home leaves man injured

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Greene County are seeking two suspects after a man was shot in a home late Wednesday night.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of House Road at 11:37 p.m.

Deputies report finding Joshua Murray bleeding from his leg in the bedroom.

Murray reportedly told deputies that Andrew Dinsmore, 38, had entered the home with another man unfamiliar to him.

Murray said the second suspect shot him in the leg with what he described as either a shotgun or rifle.

GCSD reports finding four .22 shell casings on the floor and a bullet lodged in the floor.

Multiple witnesses said Murray had called them after being shot. A neighbor told deputies he heard gunshots coming from the home then saw “what appeared to be a gold or silver Honda or Nissan that was leaving the scene.”

GCSD is seeking both Dinsmore and the other suspect. Dinsmore is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery.

The second man has not been identified as of 10:31 a.m. Thursday. Anyone with information on Dinsmore or the second suspect is asked to call Detective Sgt. Humphreys at 423-798-1800.