Silver Alert: 88-year-old woman may be headed toward Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police out of Franklin, Tenn. believe an 88-year-old woman missing since Sunday may be headed to Knoxville.

According to the Franklin Police Department, a Silver Alert was issued for Billie Suitt Wellons, 88. Wellons is missing from 1101 Downs Blvd. and police say she may be headed to Knoxville to visit some family.

Police say she would be driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic TN Tag P76-71L. If you see Ms. Wellons or have information on her whereabouts, police say to call 911.