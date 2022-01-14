SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with her mother’s death in Sparta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday night, agents joined officers with the Sparta Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 13th District Attorney General’s Office to help investigate the death of a woman at a home on North Edgewood Drive in Sparta.

After responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident at the address, officers found 54-year-old Emmaline Webb unresponsive. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Webb dead.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that pointed to Webb’s daughter Quonisha Webb, 30, being the one responsible for assaulting Emmaline.

Quonisha was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of aggravated assault cause of death. She was booked into the White County Jail where she was being held Friday afternoon without bond.