JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Jeremy Faison issued a public apology Tuesday night after he was ejected from a basketball game for confronting a referee.

It happened during Providence Academy’s home game in Johnson City against Lakeway Christian. News Channel 11 obtained video of the game, which shows the incident.

Immediately prior to the confrontation, the video shows players jostling for the ball before referees separate them. That’s when Faison, who was with the visiting Lakeway Christian team, took to the court and confronted one of the referees. It appears he tried to pull the referee’s pants down before leaving the court.

Faison, who represents Cocke and part of Jefferson and Greene counties, issued an apology on social media.

I acted the fool tonight.

I’m hoping to be able to make it right. pic.twitter.com/W8PINvTue5 — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) January 5, 2022

For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event,” Faison wrote. “It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts.”

“Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the [sic] gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to Faison but has not yet received a response.

Lakeway Christian Academy is located in White Pine, near Morristown.