Suspect wanted in Kentucky for attempted murder of officer captured in Campbell County, Tenn.

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect who was wanted in Kentucky for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer was arrested at a Jellico motel Thursday by a tactical team from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Lee Ramey was taken into without incident around 10 a.m. Thursday after being located by Sheriff’s Office officials, who had received the call for assistance from the Kentucky State Police in apprehending him.

Law enforcement had received a tip that the suspect was believed to be in the Jellico area of Campbell County.

Campbell County Sheriff Goins had authorized the activation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with instruction to secure the location and take the fugitive into custody.

Sheriff Goins would like to thank the Kentucky State Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jellico City Police for their cooperation and assistance in this operation.

Campbell County Sheriff Goins states, “In law enforcement, we all take an attempt on someone’s life very serious but it seems a little more personal when that attempt is on a fellow law enforcement officer.”

