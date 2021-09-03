Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office: Missing 16-year-old girl found

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Hawkins County girl that has been missing for 11 days has been found.
Skyla Alexis “Lexie” Dykes went missing Aug. 24. According to a social media post late Sunday by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, she was found and “is now in custody.”
No other information was given.
