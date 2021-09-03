Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office: Missing 16-year-old girl found

Regional News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Skyla Dykes (Photo: TBI)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Hawkins County girl that has been missing for 11 days has been found.

Skyla Alexis “Lexie” Dykes went missing Aug. 24. According to a social media post late Sunday by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, she was found and “is now in custody.”

No other information was given.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Mercury and Venus visible this week

Mercury and Venus visible this week

One more day to visit Cades Cove

Knoxville Fire: Sunsphere is not on fire

Memorial ride honors fallen hero

Woman arrested after deadly crash