TBI: Human remains found positively identified as Evelyn Boswell

(WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday the human remains found at a Blountville property Friday evening have been positively identified as missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.
On Friday, March 6, investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains at the property belonging to a relative of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. The remains were believed to be that of Evelyn Boswell.
The remains were sent to a lab Friday for an autopsy and identification.
Evelyn had been reported missing Feb. 18. The TBI issued an AMBER Alert Feb. 19 as its agency along with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office began search efforts for the 15-month-old. She hadn’t been seen since December.
This is a developing story.
