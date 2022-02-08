KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an endangered teen.

Jazmine Christianna White, 14, of Cookeville, has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 6. According to the TBI, White has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

White is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. She is bi-racial and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Shane Higgenbotham with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484 or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.