SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE 2:24 p.m. – Two Sullivan County teens at the center of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Endangered Child Alert have been found safe in Pigeon Forge.

According to the TBI, both Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley were found Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were released.

UPDATE: Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley were located a short time ago in Pigeon Forge.



As always, thank you for helping us get the word out!

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday issued Endangered Child Alerts for two teenagers missing out of Sullivan County.

According to the TBI, Conley Bellamy, 13, and Shyann Bentley, 14, were last seen in Kingsport Wednesday morning.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 13-year-old Conley Bellamy and 14-year-old Shyann Bentley, who are missing from Sullivan County.



The teens were last seen early this morning in Kingsport.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The pair may be traveling in a 2021 silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag number 9Z9-4C0.

Bellamy is described as 5’11” with blond hair and blue eyes; Bentley is described as 5’2″ with black hair and blue eyes.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429.