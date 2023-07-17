KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people have been charged in connection to the overdose death of a woman in Kingsport.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) stated in a release that a multi-agency investigation resulted in indictments in the February death of Ashley Way, who was 30 years old at the time of her death.

The TBI, Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Way’s death after she was found dead in an apartment on Bloomingdale Pike in Kingsport. Investigators determined the overdose was caused by fentanyl intoxication, the release states.

According to the TBI, the investigation determined that Jamichale Wayne Faine, Megan Danielle Newland and William Way were responsible for providing Ashley Way with the drugs that led to her death.

The TBI confirmed in the release that William Way is the victim’s father.

In June, a grand jury returned indictments on the three suspects, charging each with one count of second-degree murder. All three were arrested last week and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to the TBI.