KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transport crews are working in at least 15 counties to remove trees and debris from state and county roadways.

Storms cut through East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky after causing extensive damage further west. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said crews are working in Anderson, Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, Hawkins, Hamblen, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott and Washington counties.

Roadways that TDOT is clearing”

Hawkins: State Route 70

Hamblen: State Route 113

Washington: State Route 353 and 34

Johnson: State Route 687

Jefferson: State Route 92

Cocke: State Routes 339, 32 and 160

Grainger: State Routes 92 and 1

Anderson: State Route 116

Knox: Northshore Drive at Nantasket Drive (High water)

Blount: State Route 129 and 33

Loudon: State Route 73

Monroe: State Route 2

Morgan: State Route 299 and 328

Roane: State Route 72 and 58

Scott: State Route 63

Sevierville Police are also asking drivers to stay away from New Era Road between the Dave and Busters and Deer Foot Apartments. The department says barricades have been put in place to keep people away from down power lines.

SPD also reports tree limbs are down on Ridge Road to Collier Drive.

New Era is closed both directions from the area of Dave and Busters to Deer Foot Apts. due to downed power lines. Barricades are up – use alternate route. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) December 11, 2021