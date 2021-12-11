KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transport crews are working in at least 15 counties to remove trees and debris from state and county roadways.
Storms cut through East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky after causing extensive damage further west. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said crews are working in Anderson, Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, Hawkins, Hamblen, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott and Washington counties.
Roadways that TDOT is clearing”
- Hawkins: State Route 70
- Hamblen: State Route 113
- Washington: State Route 353 and 34
- Johnson: State Route 687
- Jefferson: State Route 92
- Cocke: State Routes 339, 32 and 160
- Grainger: State Routes 92 and 1
- Anderson: State Route 116
- Knox: Northshore Drive at Nantasket Drive (High water)
- Blount: State Route 129 and 33
- Loudon: State Route 73
- Monroe: State Route 2
- Morgan: State Route 299 and 328
- Roane: State Route 72 and 58
- Scott: State Route 63
Sevierville Police are also asking drivers to stay away from New Era Road between the Dave and Busters and Deer Foot Apartments. The department says barricades have been put in place to keep people away from down power lines.
SPD also reports tree limbs are down on Ridge Road to Collier Drive.