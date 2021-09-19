Tennessee High School defensive ends coach dies less than a week after player drowns

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A school and team rocked by tragedy has lost yet another key figure after Bristol, Tennessee school officials confirmed Trea Leonard, defensive ends coach for Tennessee High School, passed away.

Leonard served as the school’s defensive ends coach since 2015 after successful coaching and teaching careers at Tennessee High School, Vance Middle School and Volunteer High School.

Leonard received his bachelor’s degree from ETSU, and taught social studies alongside his time on the field.

The loss comes as the school still reels from the death of 16-year-old Micah Montgomery, a player on the same team Leonard coached.

Players, staff and the community rallied around the school on Friday with a blacked-out game to honor Micah, and local restaurants pledged a portion of their profits to relieve the financial burden felt by his family.