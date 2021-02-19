Tennessee library worker accused of burning Trump book fired

Protester Cameron Williams addresses demonstrators in the courtyard of College Hill Courts during a peaceful demonstration on the fifth day of protests over the murder of George Floyd on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Williams, a Tennessee public library employee who helped organize protests against police brutality, was fired last week after being accused of burning library books by conservative authors. A statement from the library on Williams’ dismissal does not mention the book burning but states that Williams “violated City and Library policies by improperly removing items from the Library’s collections.” (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee public library employee who helped organize protests against police brutality has been fired after he was accused of burning library books by conservative authors.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the Chattanooga Public Library says in a statement that Cameron Williams “violated City and Library policies by improperly removing items from the Library’s collections.”

Williams had been on leave since since December after someone complained to the library about an Instagram video in which he burned copies of Ann Coulter’s “How to Talk to a Liberal (If You Must)” and former President Donald Trump’s “Crippled America” while Trump protest song “FDT” played in the background.