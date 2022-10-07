KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The weather couldn’t be more perfect for an adventure in East Tennessee this weekend. WATE 6 has compiled a list of 6 things to do for free!

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind paying a buck or two, the 22nd HoLa Festival will be held on the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park on Saturday evening and Sunday. A donation of just $1 for each person over 12 years old is required for entry.

But if free is more your style, here are a few things you might enjoy.

1. View the artwork at the Residence Biennial at The University of Tennessee Downtown Gallery

Where: 106 S. Gay Street

When: 10a to 3p on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The exhibition showcases the work of past UT School of Art Artists in Residence Heidi Howard, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, Zahar Vaks, and Curtis Talwst Santiago. View the exhibitions online. The AIR program is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and more than 80 working artists have come to teach for a semester at UT. While you’re downtown, take a walk on the new pathway through Market Square and check out those old

2. Take fall photos at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum

Where: 2743 Wimpole Avenue (Visitor Center)

When: Gardens are open daily, dawn til dusk.

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum is 47 acres of garden showcasing more than 200 years of horticultural history. The gardens are just five minutes from downtown Knoxville and feature walking trails, display gardens, unique and historic horticulture. Get your exercise in by viewing more than 2 miles of distinctive stone walls and buildings. The gardens are open free to the public, but remember to abide by the rules.

Speaking of plants…

3. Make new friends by meeting fellow gardeners at the Fall 2022 East Tennessee Plant Swap.

Where: 4775 New Harvest Lane in Knoxville

When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8

The group says potted plants, freshly dug plants (properly conditioned to survive until they can be planted), cuttings, well-developed seedlings, seeds, small trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, annuals, gardening tools, gardening supplies, gardening crafts, and gardening related art are all welcome — just make sure to pre-label so the recipient knows what you have. Brings a chair and a table if you’d like. Learn more.

4. Admire the fall colors on the Foothills Parkway.

Where: Enter from East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Townsend, or from US 321 in Cosby

When: Dawn til dusk for best views.

The 72-mile parkway snakes its way through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Portions through Blount and Cocke counties are complete, but you’ll need to exit in Sevier County – where there is no shortage of things to do.

Fun fact: The parkway is the oldest unfinished highway project in Tennessee, having been authorized by Congress in 1944.

5. Listen to a fiddle showcase beautiful fall colors at the Fall-o-dendron Festival at Roan Mountain.

Where: 1015 TN-43 in Roan Mountain

When: Saturday, 10a to 5pm

A spinoff of a popular spring festival, this event is in its second year at the 2,000-acre Roan Mountain State Park. Traditional fiddlers of all ages and abilities will compete in the first-ever Fall-O-Dendron Heritage Fiddle Showcase at 2 p.m. Arts and craft vendors will be set up inside the state park with live music in the amphitheater. Food vendors will also be there. For more information call (423) 547-3900.

6. Bring your best friend to the Blessing of the Animals at Church Street United Methodist Church

Where: 900 Henley Street in downtown Knoxville

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Each pet will receive a blessing as the church honors God’s creatures. Just make sure your little buddy is on a leash. The event will be held in the Church Street Courtyard.

Know of a free event coming up that you think should be featured here? Send us an email.