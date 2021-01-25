THP reveals details of recent large drug bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re learning more about a large drug bust that happened along Interstate 40 earlier this month.

Tennessee Highway Patrol shared some photos from the drug bust; we’re told troopers pulled over a semi-tractor and trailer for a traffic violation back on Jan. 15 in Henderson County.

While performing a safety inspection, troopers found irregularities with the driver’s shipping manifest. Inside the trailer, troopers found several extra pallets of cargo wrapped in cellophane. They opened 12 undocumented boxes and found 383 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana. A smaller box also had 40 pounds of cocaine.

The driver, David Seville and the co-driver Michael Blake were both charged with drug possession with the intent to deliver.