Travis Tritt, T-Pain to perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Headliners for the Tennessee Valley Fair concert series have been announced. Travis Tritt and T-Pain are the first performers announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Sales will be online only, the venue said.

More concerts are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt will perform Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheatre at Chilhowee Park on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville.

Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn in 2014. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Tritt is a country music artist who has charted 5 number one hits, including “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Help Me Hold On,” and “Here’s a Quarter.” He is part of the “Class of ’89” artists that includes superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson. Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums.

T-Pain

T-Pain is scheduled to perform Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Homer Hamilton Theatre at Chilhowee Park on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville.

T-Pain attends the LA premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” on Jan. 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

T-Pain is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He has had more than 10 top ten singles on Billboard Hot 100, and won a Grammy in 2008 for a collaboration with Kanye West called “Good Life.”

The fair is Sept 8-17, 2023 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.