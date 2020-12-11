Tri-Cities hospital group shares photo of interior of refrigerated mobile morgue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health posted a photo on Thursday of the inside of one of the refrigerated morgue trucks currently at its facilities.

According to Ballad Health, the photo shared is the interior of the morgue trailer at the Johnson City Medical Center.

This is the inside of the @fema refrigerated morgue trailer currently stationed at Johnson City Medical Center. Today, our morgue is full again.



Please do your part to protect yourself, your loved ones and frontline healthcare workers. We don’t want to see this truck filled. pic.twitter.com/rANpxXXP5L — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 10, 2020

The post says that as of Thursday, December 10, the hospital’s morgue is once again full.

On December 2, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine addressed the mobile morgue in a press conference and said a second one had been ordered for the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

The thought of having to use this morgue is stomach turning. It may be unavoidable, given where we are now. We are praying for our patients and our front line staff is doing all they can to help them. COVID is painful, excruciating and terribly uncomfortable. 🙏 https://t.co/0RAz9bjFmH — Alan Levine (@alevine014) December 10, 2020

Ballad Health continues to ask that community members due their part to curb the spread of the virus.