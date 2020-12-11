Tri-Cities hospital group shares photo of interior of refrigerated mobile morgue

Regional News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Ballad Health via Twitter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health posted a photo on Thursday of the inside of one of the refrigerated morgue trucks currently at its facilities.

According to Ballad Health, the photo shared is the interior of the morgue trailer at the Johnson City Medical Center.

The post says that as of Thursday, December 10, the hospital’s morgue is once again full.

On December 2, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine addressed the mobile morgue in a press conference and said a second one had been ordered for the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

Ballad Health continues to ask that community members due their part to curb the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter