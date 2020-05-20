TVA spilling at area dams to make ready for days of rainfall

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – With days of rain across East Tennessee and more on the way, the Tennessee Valley Authority is working to maintain safe water levels across its system.

Over at the Fort Loudoun Dam in Lenoir City, the water was flowing pretty steady. The TVA said on Wednesday that it was spilling at seven of its nine mainstream dams to make room for the rain being stored by its tributary dams.

TVA also said it will also begin sluicing at Douglas and spilling at Fontana on Wednesday. Spilling will increase at Fort Loudoun, Watts Bar, Guntersville, and Pickwick.

With rain on the ground in the eastern half of the Tennessee Valley and more rain forecasted, we are spilling at 7 of our 9 mainstem dams to make room for the rain being stored by our tributary dams. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/YJHdSaI7hc — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) May 20, 2020

