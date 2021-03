KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority will temporarily lower Melton Hill Reservoir to help people clean up the shoreline and make dock repairs.

Melton Hill Reservoir will be lowered two to four feet from March 20 through the 28.

If you plan on putting in a dock or doing any shoreline stabilization you are asked to contact TVA to find out more about what permits you will need.