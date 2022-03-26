KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have died after a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police and Post 10 Harlan received a call for a structure fire off of KY 188 in the Colmar community. Post 10 was notified of two women, Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both of Middlesboro, were deceased inside the residence. A third victim, Wynona Poff, 53, of Middlesboro was flown to UT Medical Center for her injuries.

Detective Kevin Howard is heading the ongoing investigation. No foul play is suspected.