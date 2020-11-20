Two men airlifted after shooting in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men have been airlifted following a shooting and a car crash on Friday near Clarkrange.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Butternut Ridge Road. Two men were driven from the scene after the shooting. One was taken to a local convenience store and the other was a passenger in a car that hit a utility pole on U.S. Highway 127.

Both men were airlifted to regional trauma centers, according to CCSD spokesman Sgt. Gary Howard. The names of the men have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be given as it becomes available.