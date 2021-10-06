KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee dove hunters will have the chance to get a few more chances to get into the field after later corn harvest dates led to fewer farmers leasing their land this year.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has leased three, cut corn silage fields in Claiborne County this month for public dove hunting. The fields will be open Oct. 9, 10, and 16.

Two fields totaling 80 acres are on the Shipley farm in the Speedwell area with another field totaling 20 acres on the nearby Lawson farm. Directional signage and TWRA staff will be present on the fields for the Oct. 9 hunting date. Exact location and directions may be found here.

Hunting will be all day under the legal hunting hours of one-half hour before legal sunrise to legal sunset. The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15 and there is no limit on collared doves. Doves not readily identifiable as collared doves will be considered mourning doves and will count toward the mourning dove daily bag limit.

Hunters must have in his/her possession a valid state hunting license and Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit at all times while hunting. Hunters must have landowners’ permission to hunt on private land.

No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or on or over any baited area. Any auto-loading or repeating shotgun must be incapable of holding more than three shells while being used for dove hunting.

More information on Tennessee’s dove and other migratory birds can be found on the TWRA website in the Hunting section. The 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide can also be viewed on the website, the TWRA App, or a copy may be obtained at any TWRA regional office or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.