Verbal altercation leads to gun shot, drug charges for 2 Crossville men

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are facing gun and drug charges after a verbal altercation led to a call of a gun shot on Saturday.

According to the Crossville Police investigation, officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Webb Avenue and discovered that Mark Klimczck, 57, and Brian Berry, 49, both of Crossville, were involved in a verbal altercation. The argument became violent and Klimczck reportedly brandished a 9mm handgun, firing a single round into the floor. No injuries were reported.

Crossville officers met with Berry outside the residence but Klimczck ignored repeated attempts to by CPD to make contact. After obtaining a warrant, the Cumberland County joint SWAT team entered the residence and found Klimczck behind a closed bathroom door.

The handgun was recovered along with a spent casing. Methamphetamine was also found inside the bathroom. A subsequent search of Berry in the parking lot also netted meth.

Klimczck has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of meth. Berry faces two charges: possession of meth and resisting stop, halt, frisk and search.

