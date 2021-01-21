VIDEO: Deer crashes through Johnson City mattress store window

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local mattress store had a confused visitor Wednesday evening.

Video sent by Noah Burkham, the owner of Mattress By Appointment in Johnson City, shows a deer crashing through a window and entering the store.

Noah Burkham

The deer quickly wandered through stacks of mattresses and knocked over some boxes before turning around and leaving – by breaking through the glass on the door.

Burkham said there was blood left behind along with shattered glass all over the store.

As of Thursday, the glass had been cleaned up and Burkham said insurance was covering the cost of replacing the mattresses that were damaged.

People nearby could also be heard in the video asking how the deer got in the store.