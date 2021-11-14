BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) have released further details surrounding the shooting of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler.

According to a release from VSP Public Information Officer Corinne Geller, Chandler was asked to perform a welfare check on an individual inside an empty house on the 2500 block of Orr Street shortly after 4 a.m.

When Chandler arrived at the residence, the release says he encountered “at least one individual” and was shot in that encounter.

According to the release, a Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy was first on the scene. Chandler was found unconscious in a ditch along the driveway to the residence, Geller said.

Chandler was taken from the scene to Norton Community Hospital before being flown to Johnson City Medical Center. Geller said he is still under treatment for “life-threatening injuries.”

Geller said Chandler’s patrol car and another vehicle were found at the scene, but no other individuals were found.

The investigation is ongoing with participation from multiple agencies in the area, as well as the US Marshals Service and Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp’s Office.