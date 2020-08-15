Vols fan mows large Power T in yard

HARRISON, Tenn. (WATE) — There are Vols fans and then there are huge Vols fans — sometimes expressing their great devotion with acts like that of Gary Woodall — who mowed a large “Power T” in his yard.
Woodall has been rooting for the Vols since 1978 and hasn’t missed a home game in 31 years.
Over the last few weeks, Woodall has taken his love for Tennessee Football to a new level by mowing the Power T logo on his property large enough to be seen well from above.
Woodall says he has lived in his home in Harrison, which is just north of Chattanooga, for a little than a year and finally said, “why not?”
The Power T that Woodall created takes up a 270-by-250-foot area and the grass stands three to four feet tall.
