Walmart closing its Corbin, Kentucky, location for 3 days to sanitize building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Walmart is closing its Corbin, Kentucky, location for three days, Sept. 15-17 as it sanitizes the store and to “assist health officials working against the pandemic.” The store at 60 South Steward Road was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” Walmart said in a release.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the (COVID-19) delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

“As an essential business and a member of the Corbin, KY community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.”