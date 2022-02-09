KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. The camp will run from Feb. 25 -27 and is meant for all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. Registration is limited and must be made online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Check-in will begin on Friday from 5-6:45 p.m. and classroom instruction will start at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Saturday will start with breakfast at 7:00 a.m., followed by live trapline and technical instruction throughout the day. Sunday will continue with more live trapline instruction and hands-on instruction.

Attendees should bring weather-appropriate clothing and note-taking materials. Three meals will be provided on Saturday and breakfast will be provided Sunday for free. On-site primitive camping is available. To camp, participants need to bring their own camping gear. For those who don’t wish to camp, hotels are located near the refuge.