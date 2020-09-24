Want to name a baby penguin? Tennessee Aquarium hosting annual Serve & Protect auction fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’ve ever wanted to name a baby penguin or wanted to see behind-the-scenes of the Tennessee Aquarium, nows your chance.

Ring tailed Lemur at the Tennessee Aquarium. Source: Tennessee Aquarium

The aquarium’s 10th annual Serve & Protect fundraiser is on Oct. 1, but the online auction is live now

The Aquarium is offering up the chance to name one of the two Gentoo penguins that hatched earlier this year.

Other auction items include a freshwater snorkeling trip with Tennessee Aquarium Vice President of Conservation Science and Education Anna George and artwork created by the aquarium’s animal residents and staff.

Bidding is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

