Where to find COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, Nov. 14, continuing the effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases in rural counties.

On Saturday, the group will be at the Bradley County Health Department in Cleveland, from 9 a.m. until people in the last vehicle in line at noon have been tested.

Knox County Health Department offers testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and on Friday. There is no testing on Thursday due to scheduled flu vaccination clinics at the facility.

To find testing in Knox County, click here.

The state says test results from the Unified Command Group location should be returned within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests being processed at laboratories.

To find testing in all East Tennessee counties, click here.

Nearly 3 million tests have been conducted in the state since March, with almost 30,000 tests being administered daily, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

