How often you need to change litter depends on your cat. But generally, one 11-pound bag should be enough to last for about two weeks for two cats.

Which Fresh Step cat litters are best?

Whether you have an outdoor or indoor cat, you must deal with the litter at some point. Outdoor cats typically use a litter pan or tray less often, as they spend much of their day exploring the neighborhood.

But owners of indoor cats will attest that even after one use, a litter tray can quickly produce an odor that’s strong enough to alert the state’s hazardous materials removal team. However, cat litter isn’t just about containing the smell. There are several other aspects to consider, and most importantly, the comfort of your cat.

Clumping clay vs. crystals

There are several types of cat litter, but you’ll generally find the most common types in a cat owner’s house are clay or crystals.

Clay: With a gray appearance, clay is an effective way of keeping cat waste contained. Within the clay category, there are clumping and nonclumping options. As the name implies, clumping is easier to clean, as the litter sticks together around the waste. You only have to scoop out the clumps to keep the tray odor-free. Nonclumping litter is easier for cats to kick off, potentially scattering litter outside the tray.

Crystals: Whether scented or natural, crystal cat litter is often made from silica. The material is excellent at absorbing waste and liquids but is typically more expensive than clay. Even though crystals are dust-free, they can pose a hazard to cats if ingested frequently.

Other litter options: While clay and crystals are the most common, cat owners have other options. The environmentally-conscience can opt for using biodegradable corn, wheat or soy. Cat litter can also be made from recycled pine wood scraps or recycled paper formed into pellets or granules.

Best Fresh Step cat litter

Fresh Step Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay

This 25-pound box of cat litter is the perfect size for a household with multiple cats and several litter trays. It is 99.9% dust-free, so tiny particles don’t fly away after use. The clumping clay is treated with Febreze scent and ammonia-block technology, dramatically reducing the smell of waste.

Fresh Step Fresh Scented Non-Clumping Crystals

With premium silica crystals, this 8-pound bag has Fresh Step’s 30 days of odor control guarantee. For one cat, this back should last around two months. It is non-clumping, so you must take care to scoop up solid and liquid waste completely.

Fresh Step Triple Action Scented Clumping Clay

This 42-pound pack is perfect for several months or multiple cats in your house. The clumping litter includes activated charcoal, ammonia-block technology and plant extracts to trap and eliminate odors and bacteria for up to 10 days.

Fresh Step Lightweight Febreze-Scented Clumping Clay

Treated with Febreze scents, this clumping litter is best suited for cats that don’t need to go often or have smaller movements. It still uses Fresh Step’s extra-strength formula to help eliminate odors and easily clumps together for quick waste removal.

Fresh Step Simply Unscented Clumping Clay

This unscented litter is best if your cat prefers to do business in a natural-smelling tray. It has no added fragrances or dyes and is 99.9% dust-free. The high-quality clay clumps quickly, making removal easy.

Fresh Step Extreme Odor Control Febreze-Scented Clumping Clay

For the times when you need extreme odor control, this mountain spring-scented litter clumps quickly and efficiently. Fresh Step guarantees that it will block the smell of ammonia for up to 10 days. The 11-pound box is good for one cat for about two weeks.

Fresh Step Clean Paws Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay

More cats mean more litter, but this box of four 9.4-pound bags is all you need. The clumping clay leaves behind a fresh scent and can’t easily be tracked throughout your house.

Fresh Step Outstretch Concentrated Clumping Clay

This is an excellent option if you need to make your clumping clay litter last. With six times more activated carbon than other Fresh Step litters, it will last around 50% longer, meaning you’ll need to change it less often. It comes with a 15-day odor control guarantee.

Fresh Step Summer Breeze Cat Litter Deodorizing Crystals

If you use crystal litter, these deodorizing crystals help to block unwanted odors. Simply sprinkle it on the litter in the tray or soiled area, and it contains the smell. You should always remove solid waste first before sprinkling.

Fresh Step Soothing Lavender Litter Box Deodorizing Gel Beads

With the scent of soothing lavender, these deodorizing gel beads help combat the odor from a litter tray. Instead of pouring the beads into the litter, you simply place it close by. The 12-ounce jar should last for a few weeks.

