Which Acure skin care product is best?

Shopping for clean beauty doesn’t have to stress out your wallet. American brand Acure uses only organic and vegan ingredients, so you can be certain that what you’re putting on your skin is safe. Plus, Acure products are widely available and reasonably priced compared to other clean beauty brands. If you’re looking for an affordable face wash that’s free from any worrisome ingredients, Acure Ultra Hydrating Green Juice Cleanser is the top pick.

What to know before you buy an Acure skin care product

Clean skin care with drugstore pricing

You may have seen Acure on the shelves of your local grocery store or drugstore, but the brand has attained cult-favorite status thanks to the quality of its products and its 100% organic ingredients. Acure’s founders had nearly 20 years of experience formulating products before launching Acure, and today the company offers a huge range of products that focus on ingredient safety and efficacy.

What are your skin concerns?

With dozens of products to choose from, it’s possible to find an Acure product to address a particular skin concern or fill in a gap in your skin care routine. Whether you need a new specialized face oil or serum or an all-purpose face cleanser, Acure offers a clinically formulated product to suit your needs.

How Acure approaches clean beauty

Acure’s philosophy is to source high-quality ingredients while making them accessible to all shoppers interested in clean beauty. Potentially harmful or questionable ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, mineral oil and more are omitted from Acure formulas.

What to look for in a quality Acure skin care product

Color-coded packaging

With their expansive product line, it can be intimidating to try to find the right product. Luckily, Acure’s smart packaging design helps shoppers find what they need.

Teal: The Essentials (basic, often single-ingredient products that can be incorporated into almost any routine)

Yellow: Brightening (for skin that's naturally more radiant)

Purple: Radically Rejuvenating (for skin that needs help recovering and revitalizing)

Pink: Seriously Soothing (formulated for sensitive skin)

Green: Ultra Hydrating (for dry skin)

Iridescent: Resurfacing (exfoliating products for refining skin)

Blue: Incredibly Clear (for oily or acne-prone skin)

Acure starter kits

Are you unsure which product line or ingredient is right for you? Sample Acure’s offerings by picking out a starter kit. Test face oils or facial mists to see which one suits your skin type. You can get a feel for Acure’s lineup for brightening, soothing or rejuvenating your skin with miniature sizes of three products.

Trusted skin care ingredients

Acure’s products feature reliable hero ingredients alongside antioxidant-rich superfoods and trending skin care favorites such as bakuchiol, a plant-derived alternative to retinol. Coconut oil, olive extracts, argan oil and antioxidant-loaded botanicals such as pomegranate are frequently used in Acure skin care.

Environmental and ethical responsibility

All Acure products are made in six factories across the U.S., which are subject to auditing for labor health and safety, ethics and environmental impact. Acure packaging can also be recycled through TerraCycle, which accepts mailed-in recyclables to turn into raw material for new products.

How much you can expect to spend on an Acure skin care product

Acure’s sustainable skin care line is surprisingly affordable for clean beauty, with cleansers that cost between $9.99-$12.99 and moisturizers for $16.99-$19.99. Serums, oils and treatments range from $12.99-$24.99.

Acure skin care FAQ

Who is Acure for?

A. Acure products are formulated to suit all ages, skin types and preferences. Its carefully selected ingredients also make it a good pick for those with sensitive skin. With a wide range of safe, high-quality products, Acure is a good choice for anyone who wants a trustworthy skin care routine that’s also safe for the planet.

Does Acure test on animals?

A. Acure does not test ingredients or finished products on animals. Plus, Acure products are made with no animal-derived ingredients.

Are Acure products fragrance-free?

A. Acure products don’t contain artificial fragrances. Product scents are the result of botanical extracts or essential oils. Users with especially sensitive skin should keep an eye out for citrus essential oils in Acure’s ingredient list since they can cause irritation.

What’s the best Acure skin care product to buy?

Top Acure skin care product

Acure Ultra Hydrating Green Juice Cleanser

What you need to know: This cleanser foams up to wash away impurities and restore moisture.

What you’ll love: Along with hydrating and replenishing shea butter and sunflower oil, this green-juice-inspired cleanser contains spinach, turmeric, reishi mushroom and more to deliver a dose of antioxidants and rejuvenate skin. Users with dry and sensitive skin love how this cleanser fully cleans skin without making it feel stripped or stressed.

What you should consider: It performs best as a second cleanser after you’ve used a different product to remove makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Acure skin care product for the money

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil

What you need to know: This beauty multitasker can be used to soothe dry skin and even pamper hair.

What you’ll love: This face oil combines cold-pressed argan oil with Damask rose and geranium to deliver nourishing vitamin E and fatty acids. Use it as a face serum, cuticle oil, massage oil or to nurture dry skin patches and hair.

What you should consider: It should be applied sparingly, especially to hair, to avoid feeling greasy.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Acure Brightening Facial Scrub

What you need to know: It may not look very appealing, but this popular scrub gently exfoliates to detoxify skin and clear out pores.

What you’ll love: This Allure Best of Beauty-winning scrub is a top pick for thorough exfoliation that’s still suitable for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Lemon peel, kaolin clay and walnut shells exfoliate, while sage and blackberry extracts clarify skin. Aloe and sea kelp soften and hydrate skin.

What you should consider: It’s primarily a physical, not chemical exfoliator, which may be too harsh for some skin types. The application can also be messy.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

