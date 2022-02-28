Which Baby Alive dolls are best?

Baby Alive dolls have been around for longer than you might think, and right from the start, they were game-changers. Marketed as “lifelike” dolls, Baby Alive dolls eat specially designed food and drink from their own little bottles. Children can even change the doll’s diaper when it wet itself. Over the years, Hasbro has released Baby Alive dolls in different sizes, from infant-style baby dolls to toddler-aged dolls. For the best of the best, take a look at the Baby Alive Magical Mixer Tropical Treat Baby Doll.

What to know before you buy a Baby Alive doll

While Baby Alive dolls are known for being able to eat, not all of them have this function. Pay attention to which Baby Alive doll you choose, as different dolls have different features.

Doll size

While there are “littles” and “mini” Baby Alive dolls under 10-inches tall, most stand between 10 inches and 13 inches. The Baby Alive Grows Up dolls start as babies and “grow” 4 inches in height as the doll gets older.

Doll features

Baby Alive dolls are known for eating and wetting their diapers, but different dolls are designed with special features. The “Grows Up” dolls, for example, also grow from baby to toddler in size. The “GloPixie” dolls have faces that glow when you feed them. Consider who you are purchasing the doll for and which extras they will find most amusing.

Included accessories

Some Baby Alive dolls come with more accessories than others. Most come with at least a bottle and a diaper, but more involved sets can include multiple food options, toys and toiletries. There are a few that even come with a bed or a bathtub. If the doll you’re looking at doesn’t come with the accessories you want, then you can also purchase a lot of the accessories, such as a kitchen set or a stroller, separately.

What to look for in a quality Baby Alive Doll

Many Baby Alive doll styles and subcategories to consider that determining quality can be tricky. What’s most important is that the doll does exactly what it’s supposed to do, holds up well over time and offers something special that you can only get with this Baby Alive doll.

Consistent quality

If a Baby Alive doll is supposed to eat and pee, you’ll want it to eat and pee reliably. Check reviews to make sure the model you’re considering doesn’t have a history of malfunctioning or peeing when it isn’t supposed to do so.

Durability

These dolls are for small children, and kids know how to put their toys to the test. Even a doll with special features should handle the rough and clumsy use of the target demographic.

Extra features

Since most Baby Alive dolls share some unique features from the start, a top-quality Baby Alive doll goes above and beyond these features to offer a more unique and custom experience. Whether the doll grows, glows or comes with special outfits or accessories, you’ll want a doll that offers a child plenty to do.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Alive doll

Pricing can range from $25-$100 depending on how long ago the doll came out plus the features or accessories that come with it.

Baby Alive doll FAQ

What age group are these dolls for?

A. Baby Alive dolls are approved for children age 3 and up.

How does the feeding/diaper changing work?

A. Baby Alive dolls that drink, eat and go to the bathroom can come with food mixes that blend with water and are scooped or bottle-fed into the doll’s mouth. The “food” goes through the doll and comes out the other end into a diaper that can be changed.

Are batteries included?

A. This depends on the doll’s features as some do not require batteries. The dolls that do need batteries to come with them are not fully charged, so you’ll have to buy extras ahead of time. Most Baby Alive dolls take AA or AAA batteries.

What’s the best Baby Alive doll to buy?

Top Baby Alive doll

Baby Alive Magical Mixer Tropical Treat Baby Doll

What you need to know: This 14-inch doll eats, drinks, pees, poops and comes with extra diapers, food and accessories, including a toy food blender.

What you’ll love: Compared to other Baby Alive dolls, it’s one of the most durable. It does everything it’s supposed to do. Unlike some Baby Alive dolls with plastic hair, it has soft bangs and pigtails that you can brush with the included comb.

What you should consider: It can go through a lot of food mix, so you should clean the inside out regularly. It pees a lot, so you might need to get extra diapers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Alive doll for the money

Baby Alive Baby Lil Sounds Doll

What you need to know: This 12-inch doll comes with a pacifier and the ability to giggle, cry, yawn, whine and babble like a real baby.

What you’ll love: It’s very interactive, responding to the pacifier by making sucking sounds and sometimes whining when it’s removed. The dress is removable so she can wear different outfits.

What you should consider: It doesn’t eat/pee like some Baby Alive dolls, and the hair is made from hard plastic. One AA battery is included but must be replaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Alive Baby Grows Up: Sweet Blossom or Lovely Rosie

What you need to know: This doll starts as a swaddled baby and grows 4 inches as it gets older. It is accompanied by eight clothing and accessory pieces for the three corresponding ages.

What you’ll love: The idea of a doll aging is unique and fun for children, who get to see their doll grow right before their eyes. The doll’s eyes open with its first bottle, and from there, it makes or says over 75 sounds and phrases. It also kicks and moves as it grows.

What you should consider: It’s one of the pricier Baby Alive dolls with a great concept that doesn’t always deliver in terms of function and durability. It requires four AA batteries that need to be changed regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.