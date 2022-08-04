In Korean beauty, it is common to have skin care routines with up to 10 or 16 steps.

What’s the best I Dew Care product?

I Dew Care is a Korean skin care brand that offers a fun experience, reflected in the brand’s cute, colorful packaging and product names. Korean beauty’s sway over American skin care can be seen in the beauty routines of celebrities and influencers. If you’re looking for an I Dew Care product that’s easily accessible, the Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Mask is the perfect option.

What to know before you buy an I Dew Care product

Vegan and cruelty-free

I Dew Care — created by the innovative beauty brand MBX (formerly Membox) — is vegan and cruelty-free. This means that its products don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients and that neither the products nor their ingredients are tested on animals. As well as being kinder, vegan products are generally composed of fewer ingredients, which can reduce the chances of skin concerns or irritations and diseases.

Sustainability

I Dew Care products are eco-friendly due to the natural ingredients they use and the lower level of production these need. This is better for the environment as fewer synthetic chemicals and toxins are released into the Earth.

Skin type

According to I Dew Care, its purpose is to help people confidently face every day and take on the world. So it’s unsurprising that its formulas are carefully curated, and are gentle but highly effective on all skin types.

K-beauty

Korean skin care has spread its influence by ensuring that the skin is being treated gently and the products are practical and useful. This makes the skin healthy and gives it a natural glow, ensuring you feel and look your most beautiful.

A lot of K-beauty routines and products have gone viral on the internet for their ability to transform problematic skin into “glass skin.” Glass skin is skin that is so healthy and flawless that it seems poreless, luminous and even translucent in lighter skin tones. Even though K-beauty is gentle and effective, though, you can’t get results overnight. Ultimately, the best path to healthy skin is not just using good products but living a healthy lifestyle, too.

What to look for in a quality I Dew Care product

Playful packaging

With a bright, colorful aesthetic, I Dew Care’s packaging makes experimenting with products fun and cute. Some also come with applicators or other features that make them more accessible. You don’t have to worry about getting your hands into your products and making a mess.

Gentle scents

Most I Dew Care products have sweet, gentle scents that add to their flavor and allure. If you’re sensitive to fragrances or certain plant extracts, you can do a patch test to ensure you are not irritated by any of the ingredients.

Results

According to MBX, skin care should be fun but more importantly, effective and serious. With data and analytics from the MBX community, products are specially made to address specific issues and as such, have a high rate of effectiveness.

How much you can expect to spend on I Dew Care products

Single products cost about $6-$25, while bundles go up to $116.

I Dew Care products FAQ

How do you patch test I Dew Care skin products?

A. Apply a small amount of the product to an area of your body (such as your forearms or neck) and leave it on for as long as you would normally. Clean it afterward and observe any reactions.

Who owns I Dew Care?

A. It is owned by MBX, a company founded by Hyungseok Dino Ha in 2012.

Skin care tips

Use a refrigerator: In Korean beauty, having a fridge to keep creams and products is common. This helps the items stay fresh for longer periods of time.

In Korean beauty, having a fridge to keep creams and products is common. This helps the items stay fresh for longer periods of time. Don’t skimp: Create a longer skin care routine that addresses all your skin concerns.

Create a longer skin care routine that addresses all your skin concerns. Eat right: Make sure you’re eating fresh, healthy foods.

Make sure you’re eating fresh, healthy foods. Exercise your face: Stretch your mouth and massage the entire area.

Stretch your mouth and massage the entire area. Be gentle: Apply your products with movements that don’t aggressively drag your skin.

What’s the best I Dew Care product to buy?

Top I Dew Care product

I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Mask

What you need to know: This hydrating wash-off mask looks like soft serve ice cream with sprinkles.

What you’ll love: It’s infused with nourishing, moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and squalene. The formula is soft and gentle, and the colorful sprinkles don’t drag across your skin. It comes with an applicator so that you don’t have to use your hands.

What you should consider: If you have sensitive skin, try patch testing before using it all over your face. The mask might also take some time to wash off.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top I Dew Care product for the money

I Dew Care Plush Party Buttery Vitamin C Lip Mask

What you need to know: This leave-on mask hydrates your lips and preps them for other products.

What you’ll love: This vegan lip mask is made with cocoa butter, hibiscus extract and vitamin C to nourish dry lips and keep them bright, healthy and plump. It has a silky smooth texture and is perfect for dry or cracked lips.

What you should consider: It has a thick consistency and is a bit sticky with a waxy texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set

What you need to know: This colorful mixed set has 14 sheet masks made with biodegradable eucalyptus fiber.

What you’ll love: With six variants of sheet masks, there are multiple benefits for you. They include moisturizing and nourishing your skin, and tightening your pores. They also calm aggravated skin and brighten any dull appearance. Suitable for all skin types, they smell great, are non-greasy and leave the skin feeling soft and dewy.

What you should consider: The masks are small and may not fit on larger faces.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.