Which kitchen sink organizer is best?

Storing your cleaning tools near the kitchen sink helps keep things tidy and hygienic. The best kitchen sink organizers have spaces designed for necessary items, including dish soap, sponges and scrub brushes. If you’re looking for something that you can customize with removable dividers that keeps the essentials on hand, the Amazon Basics Kitchen Sink Organizer and Sponge Holder is the best.

What to know before you buy a kitchen sink organizer

Size

The best kitchen sink organizers are small enough to fit on the edge of the sink or nearby countertop. They are often between 6 and 10 inches wide, although most are on the smaller end.

Consider the depth of the lip on your sink as well. Organizers meant to go near the faucet are around 5 inches deep. Larger organizers can go on the countertop near the sink. Those with baskets for storage are between 4 and 5 inches tall.

Compartments

Some organizers include divided compartments, ideal for storing upright items such as scrub brushes and sponges. This optimizes space as well as providing support to keep items from falling.

Removable and adjustable dividers have the most customization. Ventilation holes help things dry quickly, even in storage compartments.

Design

Kitchen sink organizers can be flat or have one or more vertical baskets for storage. Hanging arms for damp towels provide extra utility, although they are rarely big enough for anything but a small washcloth.

Holes and ridges on the bottom surface keep water from pooling under your items. These are often designed in geometric shapes for added visual interest and function.

What to look for in a quality kitchen sink organizer

Material

Kitchen sink organizers come in silicone, plastic or metal.

Silicone is the most flexible and is used for flat organizers rather than baskets.

is the most flexible and is used for flat organizers rather than baskets. Plastics are usually shatterproof and thick enough to hold heavy items such as full bottles of dish soap without bending.

are usually shatterproof and thick enough to hold heavy items such as full bottles of dish soap without bending. Metal organizers are the most rigid but can rust and wear, especially at the joints and corners. Look for stainless steel or powder-coated metal that is rustproof.

Durability

Silicone is a durable material that is also non-slip. Plastic made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene holds up under hot and wet conditions. Metal is one of the most durable materials, but should be coated to work well in water.

Smaller pieces, such as towel racks or wire baskets, are often the first places that show wear. Look for sturdy construction and welds that connect these parts to the main organizer base.

Drainage

Organizers that let water drain keep your sponges and brushes cleaner and ready to use. Some have drainage trays you manually empty while others let water drain into the sink through a built-in lip. Look for an organizer that’s easy to keep dry. This increases the longevity of the organizer and the items it stores.

Easy cleaning

Even the best organizers get dirty with use. Look for one that can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. White kitchen sink organizers may need regular wiping to keep from staining.

Emptying them to rinse and dry is another option, although that requires more time and space. Removable trays and liners make this process easier by eliminating the need to wash the entire organizer.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen sink organizer

Kitchen sink organizers cost $10-$20. Cost is based on material, size and features such as baskets and towel bars.

Kitchen sink organizer FAQ

How do I keep my kitchen sink tidy?

A. A consistent daily cleaning routine is key to keeping your kitchen sink tidy. Keeping things such as dish soap and sponges nearby encourages you to wash dishes, wipe up spills and even deep clean regularly. Use a cloth to wipe down the sink, including the organizer, after each time you wash dishes.

How do I add storage to my sink?

A. Use convenient spaces such as the lip by the faucet or nearby countertop space to store things you use daily, such as dish soap. Putting your items in a kitchen sink organizer keeps things from looking cluttered. You can also use the same ones under the sink for additional storage. This space is ideal for things you use less frequently, such as dishwasher pods or silicone gloves.

What’s the best kitchen sink organizer to buy?

Top kitchen sink organizer

Amazon Basics Kitchen Sink Organizer and Sponge Holder

What you need to know: A removable divider and integrated washcloth rail combine functionality and customization.

What you’ll love: Multiple vertical baskets can fit dish soap as well as long-handled scrub brushes and sponges while the removable liner makes cleaning easy. The sturdy white plastic is neutral enough to go with any decor.

What you should consider: Water accumulates quickly in the base due to a lip that keeps water off the counter but leads to frequent washing of the organizer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen sink organizer for the money

Luxet Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: Store dish soap, sponges and scouring pads on a food-grade silicone base that’s textured to facilitate water draining.

What you’ll love: There’s a lip to let water and soap go back into the sink automatically. It comes in grey, black, blue, pink and red. The budget-friendly price means you can purchase multiple for added storage.

What you should consider: There aren’t any vertical supports to hold things upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ODesign Kitchen Sink Organizer

What you need to know: This caddy stores everything from soap to small towels on the side of the sink.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to clean due to the removable towel arm, base and vertical basket. The plastic tray catches water and slides out for emptying without needing to move the organizer.

What you should consider: You have to manually empty the water tray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

