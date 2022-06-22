Best TV deals for Prime Day 2022

Beware of HDMI 2.1 marketing, as you’ll now have to do more in-depth research to see which specific HDMI 2.1 features an individual TV supports.

Prime Day 2022 features great TV deals

Electronics, especially TVs, are the most heavily discounted items during most online retail buying holidays. That holds true during Amazon’s Prime Day. And unlike some retailers and events, Prime Day TV discounts almost always apply to common TV models with easy-to-find specs, instead of the one-off, subpar TVs sometimes offered during the holiday season.

While predicting Prime Day discounts isn’t an exact science, there are some key indicators as to which TVs will see significant price cuts.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

July 15, 2015, marked the first Prime Day celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amazon’s online sales. It’s no longer specifically marketed as an anniversary party, but it still usually takes place around that day. The dates have changed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it’s returning to the normal time of year.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has long since confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will occur in July. This confirmation happened during an earnings call to shareholders, so you can be 100% confident that it’s valid. However, the exact date remains unknown. Based on historical trends, it will almost certainly be after July 11. For that matter, it will last for two days, and it’s likely to not take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. That leaves July 11 to 14 and July 18 to 21 as the most probable windows for Prime Day 2022.

Do I need Amazon Prime to get Prime Day deals?

Yes. To a large extent, that’s part of the point. But you don’t have to be a long-term subscriber or commit to an extended membership. If July is your first and last month as an Amazon Prime member, you’ll still have access to the same deals as everyone else.

How do I find hidden Prime Day deals?

One way to find hidden deals all year long is shopping with Amazon Alexa. Using any Alexa-enabled device, simply ask, “Alexa, what are today’s deals?” and you’ll find many sales only accessible by voice control.

There’s also a novel and lesser-known Alexa function that alerts you as specific Prime Day deals go live. This one only works with the latest-generation Amazon Echo and Echo Show smart speakers and smart displays. If you have one of those devices, you can enter the settings and enable “Deal Recommendations.” Once that’s turned on, Alexa will send notifications when discounts hit any product you’ve saved or added to your wish list or shopping cart.

To be clear, Alexa only scans for discounts on items you’ve saved in one of those three ways. To take advantage of this feature, you’ll need to set aside some time to scour your most wanted products at least 24 hours before the event begins.

How do I tell which TVs will go on sale for Prime Day?

There’s no definitive way to predict it, but there are some tips. For starters, it’s very likely that most Amazon Fire TVs (often sold under the Insignia brand) will see significant discounts. Beyond that, look at models released in 2020 or 2021. Retailers often use buying holidays to offload older models that still perform perfectly well, much to the benefit of consumers. This is especially true of popular models replaced by newer ones but are still very much in stock.

Best TV deals for Prime Day 2022

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

As this is the first 4K TV with official Amazon branding, it’s all but certain that this already affordable option will continue to see a significant price cut through Prime Day.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense U7G

This is one of the outright best TVs for gaming, with a 120-hertz refresh rate, incredible peak brightness and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR.

Sold by Amazon

LG C1 OLED

While it doesn’t get quite as bright as its replacement, the C2, it’s nearly identical otherwise, and Amazon still has plenty of units available.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung QN90A

It’s Samsung’s most popular high-end QLED from 2021, and it’s already seeing a discount that will likely stick for the next several weeks.

Sold by Amazon

TCL S535

From a well-known manufacturer of reasonably priced televisions, the S535 offers premium features such as quantum dot filtration and powerful HDR support.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia F30 Fire TV

It’s about as affordable as a 4K TV gets, and you can expect it to get even cheaper in mid-July.

Sold by Amazon

TCL S635

Its novel, high-tech Mini LED backlighting is essentially a next-generation local dimming system and enables some of the best HDR performance in this price range.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense A6G

In addition to its bargain-basement price (even before the potential Prime Day discount), it sports the user-friendly and dependable Android TV interface.

Sold by Amazon

TCL S327

While it’s limited to a 1080p resolution, that’s what most content is recorded in, anyway. Plus, the picture still looks quite crisp, even with a 32-inch screen.

Sold by Amazon

Toshiba M550

This is one of the most premium offerings equipped with Amazon’s Fire TV interface, delivering local dimming that supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and excellent black levels.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense U6G

A wide color gamut, 36 local dimming zones and above-average brightness make it somewhat surprising that this option costs so little.

Sold by Amazon

LG A1 OLED

While it lacks the high-end features of its more expensive relatives, this is the most affordable OLED TV out there and looks fantastic despite its moderate shortcomings.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.