Every year, the biggest online retailers offer deep price cuts on the latest Chromebooks from major brands like ASUS and HP on Black Friday. Though the Friday after Thanksgiving typically has the most deals, you can find Chromebooks at discounted prices in the weeks leading up to the biggest shopping day of the year.

Some of our favorite models currently on sale include the stylish Asus Chromebook C424 and the powerful Lenovo 3i Chromebook, but this year’s deals offer a range of options from most major brands, so you can carefully choose the model with the specs to meet your needs.

While Black Friday technically begins Nov. 24 for most brick-and-mortar retailers, the online sales have already begun and will continue through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27. Since we have a team compiling deals nonstop through the weekend of shopping, you can rely on our hand-picked deals lists and informed reviews.

Best Black Friday Asus Chromebook deals

Amazon: It’s hard to find an affordable laptop with an aluminum frame, but at 22% off, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 offers a great value with its 32GB flash storage and touchscreen flip design. During our testing, we found it highly capable with few lags and fast performance even with numerous open tabs and Chrome apps.

Amazon: At 14 inches, the screen of the Asus Chromebook C424MA is sizable and vibrant, and the FHD resolution is a rare feature among budget Chromebooks; it’s currently 21% off at Amazon.

Amazon: The Asus Chromebook CX1 outpaces similar models with its 64GB flash storage drive, USB-C port and reliable 12-hour battery, all in a slim package that weighs just over 3 pounds and is now 31% off.

Amazon: With 256GB flash storage, 8GB DDR5 RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is a little powerhouse that is eye catching in its sleek white chassis; it’s currently 9% off.

Best Black Friday Acer Chromebook deals

Amazon: Flashy yet functional with its flip design and large touchscreen, the Acer 315 Spin Chromebook is on sale for 10% off and has a 10-hour battery and includes a protective sleeve, equipping it for working on the go.

Amazon: At the intersection of tablet and laptop is the popular and reliable Acer Chomebook Spin 311 (a staggering 37% off ), whose flip hinge and lightweight design make it kid-friendly and highly portable.

Best Buy: The Acer 315 Chromebook offers a well-designed machine with a recycled plastic touchpad and 15.6-inch FHD display paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB flash storage. It's now 54% off.

Best Black Friday Lenovo Chromebook deals

Amazon: When we tested the Lenovo Chromebook S330, we loved the sturdy, lightweight design, which is rugged enough to withstand being lugged around in a stuffed backpack. This model has a 14-inch FHD display and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s currently a bargain at 34% off.

Amazon: The affordable Lenovo 3i Chromebook is ready for a near-desktop experience with its 15.6-inch FHD display, excellent connectivity and speedy processor paired with 8GB of RAM, all in a classic black design that features a large keyboard with a number pad. It’s now 5% off.

Best Buy: One of the deepest Black Friday price cuts on a Chromebook is the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook; it’s 53% off despite its coveted features, including a lightweight 2.87-pound design, 14-inch FHD touchscreen and impressive 13.5-hour battery life.

Best Black Friday HP Chromebook deals

Amazon: Grab the popular HP Chromebook 14 Laptop for 31% off this Black Friday to take advantage of its impressive specs, which include 4GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 64GB eMMC drive to support video calls, streaming and multitasking.

Best Buy: On sale for 7% off, the HP Chromebook 11 G9 is a well-built computer made for working on the go, so it’s well-suited to kids and college students, who will appreciate the speed of the 32GB flash storage and 4GB of RAM.

Best Black Friday Samsung Chromebook deals

Amazon: The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go stands out with its ultra-thin design and silver and black case, which pack 8GB of RAM for handling a variety of Google Play apps, in addition to everyday tasks like cloud word processing and internet browsing. It’s currently 13% off.

Amazon: If you spend a lot of time streaming shows in between emails and internet browsing, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a powerful high-end Chromebook that stands out with its rich 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, which many customers find more vivid than those of similar models. You can get it now for 19% off.

When do Chromebook Black Friday deals start?

These deals are already live, so there’s no need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to take advantage of savings when buying a computer for yourself or a loved one. However, many new deals will go live at midnight (EST) on a range of online retailers.

Who has the best Black Friday Chromebook deals?

You can expect large retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to offer the biggest deals on popular brands. While most deals are online, you can guarantee your Chromebook arrives on time by buying online and picking up in-store at some retailers. Walmart also has a wide selection of Chromebooks in-store and online, including steep cuts on open-box and refurbished devices.

Why trust our recommendations?

In addition to some of our writers opting for these affordable little machines themselves, we’ve spent hours putting Chromebooks through our methodical testing practices and extensive research and comparison. We have years of experience testing and reviewing electronics and only recommend products that meet our standards for reliability and functionality.

On Black Friday, we have an around-the-clock team tracking the latest deals and updating deals that have changed or expired, so you know our guides offer reliable and up-to-date deals and information.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of a Chromebook?

A. For everyday web browsing, video calls, streaming and word processing, a Chromebook is one of the more affordable all-in-one devices. Their batteries are typically longer lasting than those of standard laptops, and their lightweight designs make them easy to take on the go. In addition, their unique operating system design protects them from viruses and malware, and the system checks for signs of security threats every time it boots up.

Q. Is a Chromebook right for you?

A. So long as you don’t need any processing-intensive applications or serious gaming capability, your money will go far with these compact laptops. If a typical week includes sending emails, streaming shows and movies, listening to music, video calling and using online word processors like Google Docs, a Chromebook will more than meet your needs.

Q. Will there be Chromebook sales on Cyber Monday?

A. Using previous years as an indicator, you can count on dozens of deals focusing on budget and mid-range Chromebook models from popular brands. Deals are likely to be added in the days following Black Friday, so there’s reason to hold off until Cyber Monday if you’re feeling choosy.

Q. Can I install software on a Chromebook?

A. To an extent, yes. Most (but not all) Chromebooks have access to the Google Play store, which includes a massive selection of apps, some of which are counterparts to traditional computer programs like Microsoft Office. Your mileage may vary on how well these apps integrate with Chrome OS, but you can expect to find plenty of streaming services, word-processing programs and even games that run smoothly on your Chromebook.

