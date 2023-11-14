Save now on Stanley drinkware, food storage and camping supplies

While Stanley has carved out a solid reputation for its camping and outdoor essentials over the last few decades, the past year has also made Stanley a household name, thanks to its viral Quencher Cup. Whether you’re interested in a new cooler or finally want to get your hands on a specific color of tumbler that’s always sold out, now is the time to shop for the best Black Friday Stanley deals.

The best part is that you don’t need to stand in long lines or even wait until Nov. 24 to save big on must-have Stanley products because we’re already seeing a ton of early discounts online. At BestReviews, we’re monitoring active sales and updating our articles to bring you all the best deals this Black Friday, so keep checking back for the latest information.

Stanley drinkware deals

From massive, 40-ounce tumblers to kids straw water bottles to travel mugs, Stanley is known for keeping you hydrated. They also come in a variety of fun and neutral colors and keep drinks cold all day long.

Any little cub will happily stay hydrated when they have a cute and colorful bottle to call their own. It’s leakproof, keeps water cold for hours and is durable enough to handle big or small adventures. Small hands can also unlock the lid and customize their bottle with the included bear track badges.

If you’ve been waiting to finally snag the viral Stanley Quencher, now is the time. From a morning workout to daytime meetings to evening hydration, beverages will stay cold for hours. Plus, even though it holds 40 ounces, the bottom is tapered to fit in a cup holder.

Not only is this cup large enough to hold two cans of beer, but it will also keep your beer cold from the first sip to the last. Don’t worry — the heavy-duty handle is sturdy enough to handle the weight. It’s also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

Stanley food storage deals

Food storage is essential for every part of the day, and Stanley has you covered. This includes campfire must-haves, lunch boxes and accessories.

Versatility is the key to this lunchbox. While it will keep your lunch or snacks secure all day long, it’s useful for more than just food. Pack jewelry-making or coloring supplies for kids during a road trip or use it to hold seeds for the garden. The stainless steel is also effortless to clean.

With its double-wall vacuum insulation, anything you pack in this food jar will stay hot or cold until you get hungry. As an all-in-one essential, it has a top that also doubles as a bowl with an attached band to keep the spork within reach. Plus, it’s leakproof, so you can just throw it in your bag and go.

No adventure (or day at work) is complete without a crock full of your favorite soup, pasta salad or leftovers in your bag. Don’t worry about a refrigerator or microwave because the vacuum insulation keeps food warm for 12 hours or cold for up to 16 hours. It can also be used as an ice bucket.

Stanley camping deals

Packing for camping can be difficult since you basically need a portable and durable version of everything you use at home. But Stanley knows exactly what you need for a convenient camping trip.

From pancakes for breakfast to burgers for dinner, this fry pan set is the only thing you’ll need to cook up meals during a camping weekend. It’s designed with three-ply construction for even heating. As a bonus, it also comes with a portable spatula, trivet, cutting board and two-person place setting.

Thanks to this outdoor insulated cooler, you’ll never have to worry about your cold food items spoiling during a camping trip. This cooler stays cold for up to four days, even when it’s hot outside. It’s durable enough to act as a step stool or seat and designed to be leak-free.

Who has the best Black Friday Stanley deals?

If you want to go straight to the source, the Stanley website is one of the top places to shop when looking for the best Black Friday Stanley deals. They currently have a ton of essentials marked down up to 60%. However, since the brand is so well known, you can find their products at a ton of your everyday retailers, including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more. So, be sure to check the ads for those stores to see if they will be discounting any Stanley products. Also, don’t forget Amazon, which already has some Stanley must-haves marked down ahead of Black Friday.

What to consider when buying Stanley essentials?

Durability: With all Stanley products, you’re getting an item that is engineered to stand the test of time, whether you’re running your kids to soccer practice with a tumbler full of water or hiking with camping pans.

With all Stanley products, you’re getting an item that is engineered to stand the test of time, whether you’re running your kids to soccer practice with a tumbler full of water or hiking with camping pans. Insulation: Since William Stanley Jr. was one of the first to invent the insulated bottle we all know and love today, it’s absolutely one of the brand’s most important and beloved characteristics. It was designed in 1913 by fusing together the strength of steel with vacuum insulation. Since then, it’s been a staple of the brand in all of its products, from coolers to water bottles to lunch boxes.

Since William Stanley Jr. was one of the first to invent the insulated bottle we all know and love today, it’s absolutely one of the brand’s most important and beloved characteristics. It was designed in 1913 by fusing together the strength of steel with vacuum insulation. Since then, it’s been a staple of the brand in all of its products, from coolers to water bottles to lunch boxes. Sustainability: According to Stanley, commitment to sustainability is at its core, which is another reason why its products are built to last. By using a reusable water bottle or a lunch box that might outlive the average person, you’re reducing the demand for disposable products and the amount of junk that ends up in landfills.

According to Stanley, commitment to sustainability is at its core, which is another reason why its products are built to last. By using a reusable water bottle or a lunch box that might outlive the average person, you’re reducing the demand for disposable products and the amount of junk that ends up in landfills. Price: It’s no secret that Stanley products are pricier than your average cooler or water bottle due to their durability and features. However, Black Friday is the perfect time to finally snag your must-haves at a discount.

